Anurag Kashyap Brings Home Mahindra XEV 9e: Here's All You Need To Know

Anurag Kashyap taking delivery of his Mahindra XEV 9e
Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood director known for his work in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Maharaja, and others, has brought home a new Mahindra XEV 9e. He took delivery of the all-electric coupe SUV in Thane. Before Kashyap, the EV had the attention of the legendary music composer AR Rahman, who took a test drive of the electric vehicle at the commencement of bookings. It is to be noted that the vehicle is sold at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the addition of the XEV 9e, the director now has two Mahindra cars in his garage, the other one being the XUV500. This is a big change, as both vehicles are on different ends of the spectrum. The XEV 9e is the first born electric vehicle of the brand based on the INGLO platform. This platform will be used to spawn more electric vehicles in the future sporting a Mahindra badge. Presently, it has been used for the BE 6, as well.
The front end of the EV features a triangular headlight setup, flanked by LED daytime running lights (DRLs) on both sides that extend across the vehicle's width. Situated directly above the DRLs is the brand's new badge. Several elements contribute to the uniqueness of the 9e, such as a seamless line that stretches from the front to the back, blending with the rear to create a coupe-like design with a sloping roofline. It also has 19-inch alloy wheels featuring a completely fresh design.
To prioritize occupant safety, the manufacturer provides Level 2 plus Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Secure360 (a feature for monitoring the vehicle remotely via a smartphone), and additional safety elements. Among these features are six airbags, an electronic parking brake, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a system to detect driver fatigue.
Anurag Kashyap's Mahindra XEV 9e is equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack that delivers an ARAI-certified range of 659 km. The EV's real-world range is over 500 km. This battery powers an electric motor that generates 286 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. Alternatively, there is a 59 kWh battery option that supports a 231 hp motor, which can be charged using a 140 kW DC charger.
Anurag Kashyap's SUV also comes equipped with features such as an air purifier, a sunroof with UV ray protection, a Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, a heads-up display (HUD) with augmented reality on the windshield, 5G connectivity, smart car features, integrated Amazon Alexa, a cooled center console, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and a telescopic and tilt-adjustable steering wheel, among others.
