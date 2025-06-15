Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6 Hybrid Powertrain On Cards; Here's What To Expect

Mahindra is now planning to bring hybrid powertrain options for its born electric BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs. While the brand claimed that electric vehicles are the future, a growing demand for hybrid cars has pushed Mahindra to explore the option to further diversify its portfolio. Here is what you can expect from the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6 Hybrid.

According to Autocar, the Mahindra flagship SUVs are going to utilize the already existing 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, and it will be mated with a strong hybrid system. Like other hybrid cars and SUVs, this powertrain will enable the XEV 9e and the BE 6 to deliver better fuel efficiency by making use of the engine and electric motor, which can work independently as well as together.

The Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6 are based on the brand's INGLO platform. To incorporate the new range extender 1.2-liter hybrid system, Mahindra will have to re-engineer its INGLO platform.

Other top car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Renault, and Nissan are also gearing up to bring new products with a hybrid setup in the Indian market. While some of the launches are expected to be slotted by the year-end, a few of them may take time. Even Honda has outlined its plan to focus on hybrid cars more than the electric offerings in the foreign market.

The homegrown car maker has not yet announced the exact details of the hybrid plan. However, Mahindra is likely to come up with a hybrid roadmap and details by the end of this year.

Source: Autocar