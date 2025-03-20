Mahindra XUV700 Gets A Price Cut; Tata Safari Rival Is Now More Affordable

Amid major brands increasing the prices of their lineup, Mahindra is heading in the other direction. The auto major has decided to make the XUV700 more affordable and reduced its prices by Rs 75,000. The family-oriented flagship model by Mahindra currently has six variants in the catalogue - MX, AX3, AX5, AX5S, AX7, and the AX7 L. The price drop has been announced for the AX7 and AX7 L variants, where the AX7 petrol automatic seven-seater and diesel automatic receive a price drop of Rs 45,000 and the AX7 S receives a price drop of Rs 75,000.

Mahindra XUV700: Engine And Powertrain

The Mahindra XUV700 gets two engine variants- the 2.0 L mStallion Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi) and the 2.2 L mHawk Turbo Diesel with CRDe, as an option. The turbo petrol engine gives out a peak power and torque output of 197 HP and 380 Nm, respectively. Whereas, the turbo diesel engine churns out a peak power of 152 HP and 360 Nm for the MX variants and 182 HP and 420 Nm for the AX variants.



Mahindra XUV700: Features

The Mahindra XUV700 is packed with features like- a 26.03 cm infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, rotary knob to access infotainment functions, Sony's 12-speaker setup, reverse camera and park assist, electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera setup, driver drowsiness alert and more.

Mahindra XUV700: Prices

As per the Mahindra website, the XUV700 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX7 and goes up to Rs 24.99 lakh for the AX7 L diesel AT.

Mahindra also launched the XUV700 Ebony Edition which features an all-black theme with- 18-inch black alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVMs, black leather upholster, a blacked-out grille, and more. The prices of the XUV700 Ebony edition start from Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom).