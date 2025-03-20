Renault Triber Facelift Spied On Indian Soil; To Hit Showrooms By End Of 2025

Renault, the French car manufacturer has had a dull market in India for quite some time now. However, it has been quite active in the international markets. Recently, Renault launched the facelift avatar of the Duster in South Africa, which is expected to roll out for the Indian roads by 2026. Also, the test mule of the 2025 Triber has been spotted in India. Here are the details about the 2025 Renault Triber you must check out.

2025 Renault Triber: Design Updates

The test mule of the Renault Triber was spotted being carried on a pickup truck recently. However, the spy shots only cover the rear part of the Triber. According to the spy shots, there has been no major change in the overall design of the 2025 Triber.

However, we can expect a few changes in the internal elements of the lighting setup, a revised front fascia might get a sportier touch-up. Also, the new avatar of the Renault Triber may be equipped with alloy wheels, which is not available in the current models of the car in India.

2025 Renault Triber: Interior Updates

The exact interior features and design of the 2025 Renault Triber can not be confirmed at the moment. However, it is expected to come with a new design for the dashboard and an updated upholstery, with new color options.



Renault Triber Facelift test mule spotted in India

The current Triber models in India have a seven-seater configuration and include features like- 20.32 cm touchscreen mediaNAV with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, four airbags, and more. However, the Renault Triber is expected to come up with features like- automatic climate control, cruise control, auto headlights, an auto-dimming IRVM, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more, in the facelifted version.

2025 Renault Triber: Engine And Powertrain

Renault is expected to bring no change with the new Triber, in terms of the engine and powertrain. The current model of the Triber gets a 1.0-liter ENERGY three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, that is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 72 HP and 96 Nm, respectively. It also has a government approved CNG retrofitment kit available for the customers.