Ampere Magnus Grand Launched At Rs 89,999; Check Details

Ampere, the electric 2-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, launched the Magnus Grand family scooter in India. The brand claims that the Magnus Grand aims to set new standards in style, comfort, durability, safety, and advanced LFP battery technology. Ampere has launched the Magnus Grand at a price tag of Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom).

During the launch, Vikas Singh, Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, said, "The Magnus Grand represents a significant leap forward for Greaves by aiming to redefine urban mobility by combining technology with user-centric design; it highlights Ampere's focus on real-world performance, safety, and design. Crafted to meet the evolving needs of families and commuters, this scooter aims to deliver a harmonious blend of practicality, durability, and style. With the Magnus Grand, we are empowering riders to raise their expectations, offering enhanced comfort, better safety, and convenience that transforms everyday journeys into truly confident and enjoyable experiences, backed by the reliability of our after-sales promise Ampere Care."

Ampere Magnus Grand family scooter

Based on the Ampere Magnus Neo, the Magnus Grand retains most of the design highlights. However, the brand has updated its new family scooter with two new dual-tone premium colors - Matcha Green and Ocean Blue, along with gold finish badging. Also, it has now been updated with a strengthened grab rail, advanced braking technology, spacious seating, and higher payload capacity.

Talking about the specs, the Ampere Magnus Neo is equipped with a 2.3 kWh LPF battery that gives it a range of 80-95 km (eco mode) on a single charge. The LPF battery is backed by backed by 5-year or 75,000 km warranty, engineered to meet diverse travel needs.