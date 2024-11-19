7 Tips You Must Follow To Drive Safe In Foggy Weather

Here are a few tips to help you drive safe in foggy weather

The temperature in the country has seen a dip and a dense layer of fog has started to surround multiple regions in the country. Along with this, the challenges associated with driving with lowered visibility have started to bother drivers. Specifically, lack of depth perception and hidden obstacles tend to be very challenging for the people behind the wheel. To help you navigate your way through the weather without a scratch, here we have a list of safety tips you can follow.

Drive Slow

When driving on a route with low visibility, the drivers need to tread carefully. Hence, the drivers are advised to keep a soft foot on the accelerator pedal. This gives the driver more time to assess and react to hazards on the way.

Track Road Markings

To help guide the drivers through thick fog, the roads are marked with white or yellow lines. This can help stay on the tarmac. It is also better than following another vehicle to navigate the roads.

Use Low Beam

Ideally, a driver should be reluctant to use a high beam when driving through fog. This is because the high-beam light is mostly refracted by the moisture in fog which further obstructs visibility while simultaneously causing glares. Hence, drivers should use low beams or fog lights to see through the thick white layer.

Use Defogger

In the winter season, it is common to see moisture accumulate on windshields which makes it hard for the driver to see through the glass. The water droplets on the outside of the car can be dealt with using wipers. The moisture on the inside can be eliminated by using a defogger.

Avoid Overtaking

Since the perception of depth is highly distorted, it can be really challenging to judge distance especially when the driver is focused on overtaking. It is best to avoid situations involving overtaking of a vehicle, if needed the drivers are advised to perform the maneuver with caution while maintaining a decent speed.

No Sudden Movements

It is advised to be aware of the surroundings while also avoiding sharp turns and sudden braking. It is essential to turn on indicators before taking a turn to make other drivers aware of the movement while giving them time to understand and tackle a tricky situation.

Keeping Safe Distance From Pedestrians

While vehicles are easier to spot with the lights and reflectors on them, it can be tricky to spot pedestrians or cyclists through a dense layer of fog. Hence, the driver should stay vigilant and keep an eye out for pedestrians.