Driving Through Dense Fog In Delhi? Tips And Tricks To Keep You Safe

Winters in Delhi are in full swing and with dropping temperatures, a thick fog has begun to envelop various regions. Consequently, the issues related to driving in low visibility are starting to trouble motorists. In particular, the difficulties with depth perception and concealed hazards can be very challenging for drivers. To assist you in safely navigating through the adverse weather conditions, here's a list of precautions you must follow to stay safe.
Drive SlowlyWhen operating a vehicle on a path with low visibility, it is essential for drivers to proceed with caution. Hence, it is advised that drivers ease up on the accelerator. This approach provides more time to evaluate and respond to potential dangers on the road.
Follow Road MarkingsTo assist drivers in navigating through dense fog, roads are often marked with white or yellow lines. This can help maintain proper lane position. Following another vehicle for navigation is generally less effective.
Use Low BeamsDrivers are advised against using high beams when driving through fog. This is because high beams can be scattered by the moisture in fog, making visibility even worse and creating glare. Instead, drivers should utilize low beams or fog lights to enhance visibility through the thick fog.
Use DefoggerIn winter, moisture can build up on windshields, obstructing the driver's view. Using windshield wipers can help clear moisture from the outside, while a defogger can remove condensation from the inside.
Refrain from OvertakingGiven that depth perception is significantly low, judging distance becomes difficult, especially when trying to overtake another vehicle. It is advisable to avoid overtaking whenever possible; if it is necessary, do so cautiously while maintaining a safe speed.
Avoid Abrupt MovementsDrivers should stay aware of their surroundings while also steering clear of sharp turns and sudden stops. It is important to activate turn signals before making a turn to inform other drivers of your intentions, providing them time to react appropriately.
Maintain Distance from PedestriansWhile vehicles are relatively easier to see due to their lights and reflectors, spotting pedestrians or cyclists can be quite challenging in dense fog. Therefore, drivers should stay alert and watch for pedestrians.
