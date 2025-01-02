Honda Cars India Reports 20 Percent Sales Growth In 2024

Honda Cars India Ltd, the car manufacturing arm of the Japanese brand in the country has ended the calendar year 2024 on a high note with 20 percent growth in total sales. The brand dispatched 1.32 lakh units of vehicles which is more than 1.10 lakh units dispatched back in 2023. The growth in the sales number of the OEM was driven by increase in exports while the brand continued to face challenges in the domestic market.

As per the data revealed, the brand sold 68,650 units in the domestic market while the exports stood at 63,221 in CY2024. The slow growth in the domestic market came along with uneven demand for vehicles across segments. Looking at the monthly data, the sales in December 2024 reached 5,603 units which translates to a growth of 35 percent when compared to 4,153 units sold in December 2023.



During the calendar year 2023, HCIL sold a total of 1,10,143 units, comprising 84,289 units in the domestic market and 25,854 units for export. In December 2023, the company recorded domestic sales of 7,902 units and exported 3,749 units.

Speaking about the overall sales performance of HCIL, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "2024 was a mixed bag for the industry. While the domestic car market had challenges towards creating fresh demand, HCIL recorded its highest ever exports in CY'2024 largely driven by exports of our mid size SUV Honda Elevate. This contributed to a remarkable growth of 20% in overall HCIL's sales and establishing India's position as a key manufacturing hub for Honda globally."

He added, "We launched the all-new 3rd Gen Amaze in India last month to an excellent response, for which delivery volumes are set to accelerate with the new year. With a newly launched model and a strong commitment to the Indian market, we look forward to welcoming a prosperous 2025."

Presently, the brand has models like Elevate in the SUV segment, City fifth-gen in the premium sedan segment, City e:HEV representing the brand among hybrid cars, second-gen Amaze in the compact sedan segment alongside its newly launched third-gen version.