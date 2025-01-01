Maruti Suzuki Records Chartbusting Sales In CY 2024, Sold 17.90 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki's total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,30,117 units in December 2024, up from 1,04,778 units last year. Including sales to other OEMs and exports, total sales reached an impressive 1,78,248 units, reflecting a 30% year-on-year growth. Also, the wholesale growth rate is 24.5 % with retail of 17.90 lakh units in CY24, which is an all-time high sales number. In CY23, the figure stood at 17.43 lakh units. Moreover, the demand for the CNG models has been a strong contributor to the overall number, as the automaker sold a total of 4.52 lah units, marking a 26.3% growth, while the penetration has upped from 30.4% earlier to 37%.

Top-Selling Models Maruti Suzuki's top-selling cars for CY24 remained the WagonR with a cumulative sales of 1.90 lakh units, followed by Ertiga. The company registered total sales of 1.72 lakh units for Baleno and 1.72 lakh units for Swift. In the month of December, it retailed a total of 14,200 hybrid cars and 1,500 units of the Jimny.

Mini Segment: Alto and S-Presso The Mini segment, featuring the Alto and S-Presso, saw impressive growth with 7,418 units sold in December 2024, a significant leap from 2,557 units sold during the same period last year. This segment's strong performance reflects its continued popularity among first-time buyers and budget-conscious consumers.

Compact Segment: Baleno and Swift The Compact segment, comprising bestsellers like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, recorded a remarkable 54,906 units sold in December 2024, up from 45,741 units in December 2023. With over 600,000 units sold in the April-December period, the Compact segment remains a cornerstone of Maruti Suzuki's sales success.

Mid-Size Segment: Ciaz The Mid-Size sedan Ciaz maintained steady demand with 464 units sold in December 2024, nearly on par with the 489 units sold last year. This niche segment caters to buyers seeking a blend of comfort and affordability.

Utility Vehicles: Record-Breaking Sales The Utility Vehicle (UV) segment continued its upward trajectory, with 55,651 units sold in December 2024. Models like the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 contributed significantly to this growth, showcasing Maruti Suzuki's stronghold in the UV category.

Vans: Eeco Retains Popularity The Eeco, a consistent performer in the Vans category, posted sales of 11,678 units in December 2024, compared to 10,034 units in the same period last year. Its practicality and affordability make it a favourite among commercial buyers.

Commercial Vehicles: Super Carry The Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) witnessed sales of 2,406 units, up from 1,714 units in December 2023. This segment's growth highlights the increasing demand for small, efficient commercial vehicles.