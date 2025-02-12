21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance Vintage Car Show Announced: Details

Delhi is set to reaffirm its status as India's Vintage Car Capital, as it hosts the highly-anticipated 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance, one of the country's most prestigious vintage and classic car showcases. The three-day show, scheduled from February 21 to 23, 2025, will take automotive enthusiasts on a historic journey, commencing from India Gate and culminating at Ambience Greens, Golf Course, Gurugram.



Having firmly established itself on the global vintage motoring calendar, the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance will feature an exclusive lineup of 125 rare vintage and classic cars alongside 50 heritage motorcycles, showcasing some of the finest automotive treasures in the world.

Timeless Showcase

Among the standout exhibits is the 1939 Delahaye (Figoni et Falaschi), a symbol of luxury and exceptional craftsmanship. The event will also display automotive legends such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Ford, and Aston Martin, each narrating unique stories of innovation and motoring heritage. In a special highlight, three rare vintage automobiles - the 1932 Lancin Austura Pininfarina, 1936 AC 16/70 Sports Coupe, and 1948 Bentley Mark 6 Drophead Coupe - will make their debut at the event. Beyond automobiles, the event is a cultural celebration, offering spectators mesmerizing performances of Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Kathakali, and vibrant folk dances from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, creating an immersive experience for attendees.



Mr. Madan Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust, emphasized the event's growing stature on the global stage, stating, "Year after year, we are setting new benchmarks in positioning India on the global heritage motoring tourism map, in alignment with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The 11th edition of the vintage car rally is being organized on an unprecedented scale, attracting some of the world's rarest and most exquisite classic automobiles. We anticipate record-breaking participation, with collectors, enthusiasts, and global connoisseurs of motoring heritage converging to witness this spectacular display of automotive history."



He further added, "Delhi NCR is rapidly emerging as India's vintage car capital, and events like these reinforce its status as a premier destination for heritage motoring. With its world-class infrastructure, thriving automotive industry, and increasing presence of luxury car brands, the city has become a natural hub for automobile aficionados. The growing interest in vintage and classic cars among collectors and enthusiasts has positioned Gurugram as a key player in preserving automotive heritage. Hosting prestigious events like the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance here not only celebrates our rich motoring legacy but also enhances India's reputation on the global stage for vintage car tourism."

Key Highlights of the Event

Junior Concours Grand Prix



A unique initiative to inspire young minds, the Junior Concours provides an interactive and exciting platform for children and families to engage with the world of vintage cars, igniting a passion for classic automobiles among the next generation.



Historic Auction



An exclusive live auction will offer collectors and enthusiasts the chance to acquire classic automobiles and rare automobiles spanning different eras, providing an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of motoring history.



GuruSpeaks Tech Talk



The GuruSpeaks Tech Talk will host engaging discussions led by legendary figures and industry experts, covering various aspects of motoring history and technology.



Concours Photography Competition



A nationwide photography contest will invite photographers to capture the elegance of the vintage masterpieces displayed at the Concours.