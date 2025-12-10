2026 Kia Seltos SUV To Break Cover Today: All You Need To Know

Kia India is all set to launch the next-generation version of their first SUV in the Indian market, Seltos, today. The second-generation vehicle comes with multiple updates to its design, features, and cabin. Until now, the brand has been teasing the SUV, revealing bits and pieces of the upcoming model. Along with that, we have across several spy shots of the vehicle which gave us a preview of what's coming. With hours left until the official debut, here's what to expect from the new Kia Seltos.

2026 Kia Seltos: Styling

The new generation of the Kia Seltos will debut with a fresh face. Using the design language of the international models of the brand, the SUV will come with a tiger face grille, complemented by the presence of vertical lighting elements. To go with this, the brand will offer new alloy wheels along with a fresh design for the tailgate, including new tail lamps. There will also be new bumpers on both the front and the rear.

Chances are, the brand will offer relatively smooth body panels and flush-sitting door handles to go with it. We can also expect the SUV to have a flatter roofline, panoramic sunroof, and shark fin antenna. The shoulder line of the vehicle is also likely to have a different appearance with new window lines.

2026 Kia Seltos: Interior

The second-generation Kia Seltos will come with a new cabin design. It will get a new layout for the dashboard with new colours and elements, all contributing to giving it a fresh appeal. To go with all of this, the SUV will have a flat-bottom steering wheel with an offset logo of the brand. Additionally, there will be a new dual-screen setup with a single curved display. The brand is also offering a set of physical controls for various features, along with rotary controls for certain things. This, along with the aforementioned elements, contributes to giving it a clean look.

2026 Kia Seltos: Features

The Seltos in this avatar will come loaded with features. We can expect it to have dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, electronically adjustable front seats, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, Level 2 ADAS features, and more.

2026 Kia Seltos: Powertrain

At its debut, the second-generation Seltos is anticipated to have the same engine and transmission options as the first-generation model. It will be available with both petrol and diesel engines: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbocharged (TGDi) petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. In the current generation, these engines generate 114 hp & 144 Nm, 158 hp & 253 Nm, and 115 hp & 250 Nm, respectively. It is expected that both manual and automatic transmission choices will be available.

2026 Kia Seltos: Rivals

Once launched, the second-generation Kia Seltos will compete against models like Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Meanwhile, a few rivals are still awaiting launch in the market, like Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton.