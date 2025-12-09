Meet Only 3rd-Gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross In India; It Saves Lives

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has long been a staple in India's lifestyle pickup segment, maintaining steady demand despite growing competition from the Toyota Hilux. While the third-generation D-Max is already on sale internationally, it has yet to make its way to Indian showrooms. Interestingly, a recent post by carcrazy.india offered a rare glimpse of the third-gen V-Cross in action, spotted performing safety duties at the Magaluru International airport. This sighting has sparked curiosity among enthusiasts, highlighting the model's continued relevance and potential appeal for the Indian market.

Among the unsung heroes of airports worldwide is the Isuzu D-Max fitted with a Skiddometer. This specialized vehicle plays a crucial role in aviation safety by measuring runway surface friction. It does so by towing a wheel that records torque against the surface, ensuring safe conditions for both landings and takeoffs. Many units are equipped with self-wetting systems, allowing accurate testing on wet or icy runways. Such checks become especially vital during foggy winter months, when surface conditions can quickly compromise aircraft safety.

The Isuzu D-Max is powered by a four-cylinder 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine producing 162 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed automatic gearbox, though a manual option is also offered. Official figures suggest 31.4 mpg fuel efficiency and 235 g/km of CO2 emissions for the automatic version, though actual performance will naturally vary depending on driving conditions, load, and usage.

The 2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Commercial, while rugged in appearance, comes equipped with a host of modern comforts. Highlights include leather upholstery, a 9-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch multi-information display, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, and multiple USB-C ports. Practical additions such as heated seats, an 8-speaker audio setup, bi-LED headlights, and front and rear parking sensors enhance convenience and safety. Isuzu has also upgraded its ADAS suite, now offering advanced features like traffic jam assist and adaptive cruise control, making the pickup both capable and well-equipped.

Apart from its regular lineup, Isuzu also drew attention at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo by showcasing the electric version of its popular D-Max pickup truck. The EV derivative was presented in concept form, signaling the brand's intent to expand into electrification. While still under development, expectations are high that this model will eventually transition into production, offering buyers a fresh alternative in the lifestyle pickup segment.

Isuzu D-Max EV Concept

Central to the D-Max EV concept is a 66.9kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors, one mounted on each axle. Together, they deliver a combined output of 175 bhp and 325 Nm of torque. This setup promises strong performance while maintaining the rugged character associated with the D-Max.

Despite being in its early stages, Isuzu claims the EV can achieve a range of 300 km on a single charge. Practicality has also been emphasized, with the model capable of handling a payload of 1,000 kg and offering a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. These figures highlight Isuzu's ambition to position the D-Max EV as a capable, feature-rich contender in India's evolving electric vehicle market.