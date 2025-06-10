2026 Jeep Cherokee Interiors Spied Ahead Of Launch

Jeep recently announced that it will revive the Cherokee, along with the first official photos of the SUV. This marks an important event for the brand as it is the first time the SUV will be entering production after three years. To build anticipation for the event, the automaker has been slowly revealing the details of the vehicle, with the full reveal planned for late 2025. Following the pattern, the brand kept a few cards a secret. However, the latest spy shots give us a deeper look into the details of the SUV.

The pictures give us the first look at the Jeep Cherokee's cabin, which was under covers until now. Just like the exterior, the interiors of the SUV have evolved to suit the needs of time. It follows a pattern similar to the one seen on the Jeep Wagoneer S. This means that the vehicle will not have a passenger side display and seems to be using a dedicated panel for haptic controls instead of the climate control screen. The instrument cluster and the infotainment screen look like 12.3-inch units.

The brand is offering 2 USB-C outlets placed right below the climate control, along with a storage space. The list of elements also includes two cup holders, a rotary gear selector, and a toggle to switch through drive modes.

The upcoming Jeep Cherokee will be built on Stellantis' STLA Large platform. This means it is expected to offer various powertrain alternatives. In particular, there are plans for a hybrid powertrain, a gasoline powertrain, and possibly a fully electric variant. There are also rumors that the SUV may feature a version of the brand's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. However, the exact details will only be revealed at launch.