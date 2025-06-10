BMW And Force Motors Roll Out 1 Lakh Engines From Chennai Plant

Force Motors, in partnership with BMW Group India, has announced a new milestone of producing 1 lakh engines from its engine assembly plant in Chennai. The 1,00,000th unit rolled out of the plant will be employed on a BMW X5. It is to be noted that both manufacturers have had a decade-long partnership to achieve the goal.



The roll out of the landmark unit was carried out in the presence of representatives from both Force Motors Ltd. and BMW Group, namely Marcus Wollens, Vice President, BMW-Production Network 2, BMW AG & Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai, along with Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Ltd.

The Chennai facility, established in 2015, focuses on the production of engines for the complete range of BMW vehicles manufactured in India. It features advanced automated production lines, and digitally integrated processes.



The facility complies with BMW Group's international manufacturing standards and plays a significant role in the company's operations in India. Over time, it has become a key element of BMW Group's localization strategy, enabling the integration of global standards with local capabilities.



Marcus Wollens, Vice President, BMW Production Network 2, BMW AG said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the roll-out of the 100,000th BMW engine at Force Motors Chennai Plant which is result of a decade of outstanding partnership and dedication. Our engines stand for excellent engineering, innovative technology and high performance. This partnership reinforces BMW Group's commitment to deliver world-class products in India. The 100,000th engine milestone stands as a testament to our shared vision and exemplifies the robust Indo-German synergy that continues to thrive."



Also sharing his views on the occasion, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director of Force Motors Ltd. added, “This year marks a decade that the Force Motors' state-of-the-art engine assembly plant in Chennai has been in operation and it gives us immense pleasure to be able to celebrate this significant roll-out of the 100,000th engine. We are honoured to be a trusted and strategic partner to BMW Group in India, and this milestone stands testimony to the commitment, precision, and quality that this collaboration resonates."