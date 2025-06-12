Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Launched In India, Check Price

Jeep India has now launched the Cherokee Signature Edition in India. The limited-run model is equipped with several added features and accessories above the standard Cherokee. It has been launched in India at Rs 69.04 lakh (ex-showroom), a premium of just Rs 1.54 lakh above the Jeep Cherokee Limited (O) variant.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition: Powertrain

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition retains the same engine as seen in the standard iteration. It has a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This unit is tuned to produce 268 hp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The power goes to all four wheels, highlighting the SUV's off-road capabilities.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition: Features Updated

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition has several additions to the interior features. It now gets a dual rear-seat entertainment system that includes two 11.6-inch Android-based screens with IPS panels, built-in speakers, and enabled with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity options. It also has front and rear dash cameras for added safety. Also, the Cherokee Signature Edition is equipped with motorized side steps.

Jeep Grand Cherokee, interior

The 5-seater SUV retains the same design as the Limited (O) variant, with a boxy silhouette, clamshell bonnet, and vertical seven-slat grille. The interior layout of the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition is mostly the same as the standard iteration.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition: Price And Rivals

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 69.04 lakh. The Jeep SUV rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, and the Audi Q7 in the Indian market.