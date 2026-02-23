2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched At Rs 25.50 Lakh - Here's What's New

The 2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has arrived in India with a host of updates across design, features, and mechanicals. The lifestyle pick-up now comes exclusively with a 4x4 drivetrain, as the 4x2 option has been discontinued. Prices range between Rs 25.50 lakh and Rs 30.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's what the updated Toyota Hilux rivals gets.

2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Engine Specs

Under the hood, the familiar 1.9-litre diesel engine continues, producing 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Two key mechanical changes stand out: the removal of the 4x2 variant, making 4WD standard across the lineup, and the addition of an auto-locking differential on all trims, enhancing off-road capability.

2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Exterior

The overall silhouette remains recognisable, but the SUV has received subtle styling tweaks to sharpen its rugged appeal. The front fascia now sports a bolder grille with a blacked-out lower lip, while the bumper has been reworked with reduced cladding and the removal of the faux skid plate. Along the sides, new 18-inch alloy wheels add freshness to the look, while the black wheel arch and side cladding have been deleted for a cleaner profile.

2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Interior And Features

Inside, the pick-up has seen a notable upgrade in technology. The older 9-inch infotainment unit has been replaced by a larger 10.3-inch touchscreen, now supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin also gets contrast trim inserts on the dashboard and doors, adding a premium touch. The top-spec Z Prestige variant further enhances the experience with a roof-mounted eight-speaker audio system.

Safety and convenience have also been improved. The V-Cross now offers a 360-degree camera setup and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), making it more practical for everyday use as well as off-road adventures.

2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Variants And Price

The updated V-Cross is available in three trims: V-Cross 4WD MT Z, V-Cross 4WD MT Z Prestige, and V-Cross 4WD AT Z Prestige. Prices begin at Rs 25.50 lakh and go up to Rs 30.28 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning the pick-up as a premium lifestyle offering with enhanced capability and modern features.