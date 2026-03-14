2026 BMW M 1000 R To Launch In India On March 16: Watch Teaser

BMW Motorrad has released a teaser for the 2026 BMW M 1000 R, confirming its launch in India on March 16. The video highlights the naked bike's aggressive styling and performance cues, building excitement among enthusiasts ahead of the official unveiling. This update positions the M 1000 R as a key addition to BMW's high-performance lineup in the country.

The BMW M 1000 R, already on sale in the international market, stands out as BMW Motorrad's flagship naked roadster, derived from the M 1000 RR supersport platform. It combines street-legal dynamics with racetrack capability, featuring M-specific components like carbon fibre winglets and a titanium exhaust. Previous models have entered India via the CBU route, with prices starting around Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The 2026 iteration retains the core 999cc inline-four water/oil-cooled engine, now tuned for enhanced mid-range torque from 10,000 rpm. Official figures list peak output at 205 hp at 13,750 rpm, with a maximum speed of 173 mph. Acceleration from 0-60 mph takes just 3.2 seconds, aided by BMW ShiftCam technology for variable valve timing.

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The teaser emphasises the bike's by showing a shadow of the bike along with revealing the M Carbon winglets for aerodynamic downforce. It also gets a fully adjustable suspension, paired with advanced electronics like M Quick Action throttle, Drag Torque Control, and semi-active damping in higher packages. Kerb weight is listed at 199 kg fully fueled with the M package, balancing power and agility.

Riding aids include four modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and optional Pro modes for track use. Braking relies on powerful M calipers with forged wheels, while the chassis draws from racing heritage for sharp handling on roads and circuits.

Bookings are expected to open post-launch at BMW Motorrad dealerships nationwide, following the CBU import model used for prior M bikes. Deliveries could commence shortly after March 16, subject to homologation and stock availability.