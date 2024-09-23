2025 Yamaha R1 and R1M Breaks Cover Globally: What Has Changed

Yamaha Motor Company has launched the 2025 YFZ-R1 and YFZ-R1M for certain global markets. There is no official word on the India launch. The flagship Yamaha motorcycle features a series of changes. Read to know about them:

The biggest changes come in the form of suspension and brakes. The YZF-R1 gets 43 mm KYB adjustable suspension while the YZF-R1M runs on Ohlins Dynamic Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS). In terms of brakes, both the motorcycles are anchored by new radial-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc front callipers with Brembo master cylinder.

The heart of the matter is the 998-cc, in-line four-cylinder engine with a crossplane crankshaft and it is mated to a six-speed gearbox which gets advanced assist and slip clutch. The engine generates 200 bhp and 113 Nm. Yamaha uses lightweight titanium connecting rods, titanium intake valves and forged pistons.

The electronic package continues to be a strong factor for R1. It gets six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), lean-sensitive brake control (BC) system, three-level engine brake management (EBM) system, four-level power delivery mode (PWR), lean-sensitive traction control (TCS), four-level slide control system (SCS), four-level lift control system (LIF), three-level launch control system (LCS) and quick shift system (QSS) with three settings.

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue or Matte Raven Black and YZF-R1M will be available in Carbon Fiber. The biggest change to the aerodynamic stance are winglets and new seat cover texture. It continues to get a 4.2-inch TFT display to run through the parameters.