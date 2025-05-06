2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched in India; Check Updates

Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd., under its premier brand campaign - The Call of the Blue, today announced the launch of striking new colors for the 2025 Aerox 155 Version S model. The maxi-scooter has also been updated with new features and a tuned engine to comply with the OBD-2B norms. Here are the details you must check out.

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 retains the same engine as its previous iteration. However, it is now tuned to comply with the stricter OBD-2B norms by the Indian government. It gets a 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC unit. The Aerox 155 is capable of throttling peak power and torque output of 15 hp and 13.9 Nm, respectively.

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155: Feature Updates

The maxi-sports scooter is now equipped with advanced Smart Key technology. It also gets a digital display unit that indicates speed, fuel and other useful data, the Y-connect bluetooth app allows the rider to connect the smartphone for navigation, call/sms alert and more.



2025 Yamaha Aerox 155: Design, Colors

The Aerox 155 consists of an all-LED setup, with a Class D Bi-LED headlight in the front and 12 compact and densely situated LEDs that give a well-characterized appeal to the taillight.

The 2025 Aerox 155 will be available in two eye-catching shades - the iconic Racing Blue and the distinct Ice Fluo Vermillion - both offering a refreshed visual appeal. The Racing Blue variant features updated graphics that enhance its sporty design, while the Metallic Black option continues to be available in the standard variant.

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155: Variants, Price

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has two variants in the catalogue- the Aerox 155 Standard and the Aerox 155 S. The prices of the 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 start from Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).