2025 Tata Sierra Launch Confirmed For November 25

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has confirmed that the brand will launch the new Sierra SUV on November 25. With this, the Indian manufacturer will revive the SUV, which was discontinued earlier in the Indian market. In its latest avatar, the vehicle will come loaded with tech to compete against modern rivals like Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, and others.

Before its official launch, the SUV will be unveiled on November 15 and has been spied testing on several occasions. The latest test mule of the Tata Sierra was spotted covered in a camouflage wrap. However, since we have already seen the Sierra at the Expo, it is anticipated that it will maintain a similar design.

Based on the spy images and the model presented at the expo, the Tata Sierra ICE is anticipated to feature exterior elements such as an all-LED lighting setup, which includes headlights and full-width lightbars both in the front and rear, along with blacked-out ORVMs, C-Pillars, flush-fitting door handles, and a shark fin antenna, among others.

According to previous spy images, the Tata Sierra ICE will likely be equipped with a three-screen layout that consists of a digital driver display, a large central touchscreen for infotainment, and an additional screen for the front passenger. All three displays appear to be approximately 12.3 inches in size and feature a floating design. The overall interior ambiance is expected to significantly improve with a dual-tone finish, soft-touch surfaces, and ambient lighting spread throughout the front area.



Under the hood, the Tata Sierra is expected to feature a 2.0-liter diesel engine sourced from the Tata Harrier, along with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine as options. Additionally, the brand has announced plans to launch the electric variant of the Sierra.