2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor Spotted Testing With Multiple Updates

Royal Enfield's Interceptor 650, is set for a substantial upgrade with its 2025 model which was recently spotted testing in India. Spy images reveal that while the bike's look remains more or less the same, however, Royal Enfield has incorporated several significant updates, aiming to enhance both performance and functionality.

A closer inspection reveals that the headlamp is now a sleek circular LED unit, replacing the traditional halogen, and there are matching LED turn indicators and tail light. The rear fender looks redesigned, and there's a revised fuel filler cap atop the tank. The instrument panel is now a single-pod digital unit, likely moving away from the previous twin-dial setup. It could finally get a TFT with a gear position indicator.

Mechanically, the most striking update is the dual front disc brakes, equipped with axially mounted Bybre calipers. These, coupled with the single rear disc, signal a significant boost in braking performance. The telescopic front fork appears to be reworked, and at the rear, adjustable twin shock absorbers should help with better ride quality.The 2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650's overall silhouette remains the same.

The engine casing has a finish reminiscent of the Super Meteor 650, and the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine will be retained which means the power output should remain around 47 hp with 53 Nm of peak torque on offer. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit.

With current prices ranging from Rs 3.03 lakh to Rs 3.31 lakh (ex-showroom), the refreshed model could see a slight price increase.

