2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India Priced At Rs 1.39 Crore

Land Rover Defender has been one of the legendary names in the world of SUVs. After decades of evolution, the brand has launched the 2025 version of the SUV with multiple updates. In this iteration, the Defender 130 has received a new seating layout while the brand has also added a new 5.0-litre V8 engine to more trims of the vehicle. With these changes, the prices of the Defender V8 now start at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom).

Starting with the highlight consisting of 8 cylinders, the powertrain with the unit is now available with the X-Dynamic HSE and X trim levels. This 5.0-litre unit is tuned to produce 426 hp of power and 610 Nm of peak torque. To support its capabilities, the SUV also gets electronic air suspension as standard along with a Terrain Response System. The brand is also offering 20-inch alloys with all-terrain tyres.



Also Read: Video: Thar, Jimny Fail On Icy Uphill, 'Lord Alto' Makes It Look Easy

The Land Rover Defender in the Indian market also gets the option of a 2.0-litre petrol engine. However, unlike the V8 this option is only available with the 110 body style and X-Dynamic HSE trim. There is also a 3.0-litre diesel engine that comes fitted with all three body styles- 90, 110, and 130 in X-Dynamic HSE, X, and Sedona Edition.

With the aforementioned changes, the 2025 Land Rover Defender 130 now comes with captain chair seats for the second row. Meanwhile, it will continue to have an 8-seat layout now with a 2+3+3 configuration. It is to be noted that the seven-seat version of the SUV is aimed at improving comfort and access to the third row. The brand also offers ventilation function and winged headrests with the seat.

Other features on the list are front seats that are 14-way powered, heated, and ventilated with a memory function, an 11.4-inch touchscreen display, a digital driver's panel, customizable ambient lighting, 360-degree cameras, and a panoramic sunroof. Optional additions comprise a Meridian Sound System, a refrigerator compartment in the front center console, and a soft-close tailgate, along with various other packages that bundle features such as the Cold Climate, Advanced Off-Road, and Family Comfort Packs.