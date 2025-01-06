Video: Thar, Jimny Fail On Icy Uphill, 'Lord Alto' Makes It Look Easy

With the winter season at its peak, the snow-covered mountains and hills have become a major attraction for tourists. Many of these visitors prefer to explore these black-and-white sceneries using their personal vehicles. However, driving on these surfaces which have been taken over by black ice is a tricky job. Once the season begins, the internet gets flooded with videos of people and vehicles struggling to make their way through these routes. Here we have one such video going viral on social media.

The video shared on Instagram begins with showing a black Mahindra Thar trying to go uphill with water flowing down the route. The SUV can be seen struggling to make the climb up as the wheels find it hard to gain any traction. The route followed by the Thar is also traced by a Maruti Suzuki Jimny which is faced by a similar struggle. A few seconds later, its elder family member the Suzuki Gypsy follows the same path with minimum traction on its rubber.

On paper, SUVs with special off-road capable tires and a 4x4 system are best suited for navigating terrain with very low traction. Going against all the theories, the Maruti Suzuki Alto easily climbs the hill without any problem. The improbable success of the small hatchback with a front-wheel-drive system seems surprising at first glance. However, it is worth noting that the light weight of the vehicle and the skills of the driver who avoids slippery surfaces were imperative for its success. To top it off, the car has chains on its front tires which help in improving traction. This is a technique often used by the people driving on snow covered surfaces.



The video on the social media platform has gained over 2.38 lakh likes. This is probably because the clip shows an underdog like the Alto figuratively triumphing over specialised vehicles like Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny known for their off-roading capabilities. This is one of the reasons why the popular hatchback has earned the title "Lord Alto" among the masses.