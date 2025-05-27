2025 KTM RC 200 Updated With New TFT Colour Display, Switchgear

KTM recently updated the RC 200 with the addition of a new paint scheme and OBD-2B compliant powertrain. Now, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has extended the list of updates with the addition of a new TFT colour instrument cluster to the bike. It is to be noted that these updates follow a recent price increase by the brand for its various models sold in the Indian market. At the time, the manufacturer increased the prices of RC 200, 250 Duke, RC 390, and 390 Duke.

The new 5-inch TFT colour display used on the KTM RC 200 is shared with other models of the brand, including the 200 Duke. Replacing the LCD dash instrument cluster, it uses bonded glass, which offers scratch resistance. Furthermore, it is more robust and hence can withstand adverse conditions for a longer duration compared to the previous unit.

The new screen enables Bluetooth connectivity for the rider, opening gates to a range of connectivity features via the KTM app. Furthermore, it offers call notification, music, and navigation. To toggle through the options, the rider can use a new switch gear with 4-way menu switches.

This is one of the necessary updates needed to give the bike a better position against its rivals. For instance, the Yamaha R15M comes with a colour TFT display with connectivity features. Other rivals like Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Hero Karizma XMR, and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 also have similar features on offer.

The remaining specifications stay unchanged, with the motorcycle utilizing a split-trellis tubular frame. It is equipped with 43 mm front USD forks and a rear end featuring a 10-step adjustable monoshock, both provided by WP Apex. The braking system consists of a 320 mm disc with radially mounted calipers at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear with a floating caliper. These features result in a saddle height of 835 mm and a kerb weight of 160 kg.

The KTM RC 200 is powered by the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It is tuned to deliver 24 hp of power and 19 Nm of maximum torque. A six-speed gearbox transfers this power to the wheels. With all of this, the bike comes priced at Rs 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom).