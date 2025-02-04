2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Comparison: Specs, And More

2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been listed on brand's official website
The competition in the adventure bike segment is once again heating as KTM is set to launch the 2025 390 Adventure. The bike will challenge the Himalayan 450 for the consumers attention in the segment. Before the launch, the brand has revealed all details of the bike and has listed it on the Indian website. Here is how the latest off-road capable bike from the Austrian manufacturer fairs against the outgoing Himalayan 450.
Also Read: Ola Roadster X Electric Bike To Launch In India Tomorrow; Teased
KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: DimensionsThe KTM 390 Adventure is the lighter one of the two bikes and gets a kerb weight of 183 kg with a fuel tank capacity of 14.5 litres. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield tips the scale at 196 kg and has a bigger tank with a capacity of 17 litres. Additionally, the KTM offers lesser ground clearance of 227 mm when compared to the 230 mm of the RE. Meanwhile, KTM has a seat height of 830 while the RE comes with an adjustable seat of 825 mm which can be increased to 845 mm.
Also Read: Ola Roadster X Electric Bike To Launch In India Tomorrow; Teased
KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: HardwareThe KTM 390 Adventure comes with USD fork and monoshock which are largely similar to the setup used on the Himalayan 450. The only edge can be seen in the form of 5 mm extra travel for the rear monoshock in the KTM. Additionally, both the bikes have the same wheel size with 21-inch front and 17-inch at rear end. Braking is the responsibility of 320 mm disc at front and 240 mm disc at rear end on KTM. While the RE uses a 330 mm disc at front and 270 mm disc at rear.
KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: FeaturesThe KTM 390 Adventure comes with a 5-inch rectangular colour display which offers connectivity features. The list also includes three riding modes with a ride-by-wire throttle system with cruise control and turn-by-turn navigation. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes with a circular 4-inch colour display which again offers connectivity features. It also gets switchable ABS and riding modes. There is also a ride-by-wire system. The only edge comes in the form of Google maps.
KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: PowertrainThe KTM 390 Adventure comes with a relatively smaller 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which is tuned to put out 45 hp of power and 39 Nm of torque. However, even with a bigger 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled, the Himalayan 450 has a lesser output of 40 hp and 40 Nm torque.
KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: PricesThe prices of the KTM 390 Adventure are to be announced. However, the most affordable outgoing version of the bike is sold at Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world