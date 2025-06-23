2025 Honda Scoopy Design Patented In India; Here's What To Expect

Honda is trying to diversify its two-wheeler portfolio in the Indian market and is planning to bring the updated avatar of the Scoopy. Recently, Honda filed a design patent for the 2025 Scoopy in India. The Honda Scoopy was first spotted on test in India way back in 2017 and was patented in 2021. However, the brand has brought some refreshments to the design and filed the patent again.

2025 Honda Scoopy: Design

The patent document suggests that the 2025 Honda Scoopy retains the retro-neo theme as seen on its models available in international markets. It is likely to get an LED crystal block headlight and a round tail light. The 2025 Honda Scoopy will also get D-shaped indicators, round rear-view mirrors, and more. The patent image also shows that the 2025 Scoopy will have a single-piece seat.

Scoopy design patented

2025 Honda Scoopy: Hardware And Features

The 2025 Honda Scoopy available in the international market is based on an underbone frame. It has 12-inch wheels at the front and rear, and suspension duties are performed by telescopic front forks and swing arm suspension on the rear. It also gets drum brakes with a combi brake setup.

Talking about the features, the Honda Scoopy is likely to get an LCD instrument cluster that displays the sms/calls alert, turn-by-turn navigation, clock, battery, and much more. In the international spec models, the top trims get Honda's Smart Key System, anti-theft alarm, and security system.

2025 Honda Scoopy: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 Honda Scoopy gets a 109.5 cc, eSP, SOHC, air-cooled engine that is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 9 hp and 9.2 Nm. It is paired with an automatic gearbox.