2025 Hero Splendor Plus To Receive A Major Mechanical Update

2025 Hero Splendor Plus will have no changes in design [Image For Representation]
Hero MotoCorp has some of the highest selling motorcycles in its lineup. Among them is the Splendor Plus which has been around for a very long time and has brought in great sales numbers for the manufacturers. With its 2025 version, the brand seems to be planning on increasing these numbers further by upgrading the safety of the bike. Based on the latest spy shots, in this version the bike will get a disc brake. However, there are no changes in the design of the bike.
In its outgoing version, the Hero Splendor Plus comes with 130 mm front and rear drum brakes. Meanwhile, the suspension setup consists of front telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers and five-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber at the rear end. All of this is based on a tubular double cradle frame.
Also Read: Ultraviolette Tesseract Flies Past 20,000 Pre-Bookings, Introductory Price Extended
Powering the Hero Splendor Plus is the same old 97.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 7.9 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,000 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel via a four-speed constant mesh working with a wet multiplate clutch. In the latest version, the bike power unit is expected to become OBD-2B compliant.
Chances are the bike might get new paint scheme options in this iteration expanding the range of options that includes Silver Nexus Blue, Black With Silver, Black With Red, Matte Shield Gold, Black With Purple, Heavy Grey Green, Firefly Golden, Beetle Red, Bumble Bee Yellow, and Matt Axis Grey.
Presently, the Hero Splendor Plus is sold at a starting price of Rs 77,176 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 79,926 (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. It competes against models like Bajaj Platina 100, TVS Radeon, and others in the same segment.
In its outgoing version, the Hero Splendor Plus comes with 130 mm front and rear drum brakes. Meanwhile, the suspension setup consists of front telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers and five-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber at the rear end. All of this is based on a tubular double cradle frame.
Also Read: Ultraviolette Tesseract Flies Past 20,000 Pre-Bookings, Introductory Price Extended
Powering the Hero Splendor Plus is the same old 97.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 7.9 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,000 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel via a four-speed constant mesh working with a wet multiplate clutch. In the latest version, the bike power unit is expected to become OBD-2B compliant.
Chances are the bike might get new paint scheme options in this iteration expanding the range of options that includes Silver Nexus Blue, Black With Silver, Black With Red, Matte Shield Gold, Black With Purple, Heavy Grey Green, Firefly Golden, Beetle Red, Bumble Bee Yellow, and Matt Axis Grey.
Presently, the Hero Splendor Plus is sold at a starting price of Rs 77,176 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 79,926 (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. It competes against models like Bajaj Platina 100, TVS Radeon, and others in the same segment.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world