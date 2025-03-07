2025 BMW C 400 GT Teased Ahead of India Launch

2025 BMW C 400 GT will come with changes in design
BMW Motorrad is preparing the stage for the launch of the updated version of the C 400 GT. Before the launch, the brand has officially teased one of the most expensive scooters in the country on its social media platform. The maxi-scooter targets people looking for a premium scooter along with a combination of technology, comfort and performance. All of this is aimed at improving the rider's comfort and convenience.
In its 2025 version, the BMW C 400 GT comes with changes in its design elements to keep it in-line with the trends of the evolving market. It confidently sports its maxi-scooter persona with sharp lines and a massive road presence. The front end consists of very prominent lines complemented by gold paint of the alloy wheels and Diamond White Metallic colour.
To complement the personality of the scooter, the 2025 BMW C 400 GT comes with a bigger underseat storage increased by up to 7.1-litre. Additionally, the front storage has been increased by 3.2-litre. These become essential when considering the use for touring.
Key features of this scooter consist of a large quad-barrel LED headlight featuring a prominent LED daytime running light, an adjustable tall windscreen, a fully digital display with connectivity and navigation capabilities, a spacious saddle, high-quality materials, keyless operation, Type-C charging ports, and additional amenities.
In terms of powertrain, the 2025 BMW C 400 GT will continue to use the same 350cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine delivering 34 bhp and 35 Nm, paired with a CVT transmission. The 2025 version will also be equipped with an enhanced rider aid package that includes standard features like ABS Pro with Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic Traction Control, and Engine Brake Control.
