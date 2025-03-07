2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched At Rs 11.50 Lakh: Check Features, Specs

2025 BMW C 400 GT comes with a 350 cc engine
BMW Motorrad has launched the latest iteration of the C 400 GT scooter in the Indian market. The two-wheeler has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with slight changes and carries a premium of up to Rs 25,000 compared to its predecessor. Additionally, it is among the most expensive scooters sold in the country and has been designed for regular commuting as well as long-distance touring.
In terms of appearance, the 2025 BMW C 400 GT continues to have its maxi-scooter persona with a sharp design consisting of prominent lines accompanied by a large windshield. This is complemented by Blackstorm Metallic and Diamond White Metallic paint schemes which are part of the Exclusive variant. In the Exclusive variant, the vehicle gets golden rims, a black seat bench with an embroidered emblem, and golden brake calipers.
The newest version of the scooter has been improved for touring and comes with an increased storage capacity, featuring a 4.5-litre right compartment and a 37.6-litre underseat compartment. Furthermore, revisions to the seat tub further maximize space for additional convenience.
The list of features includes a 10.25-inch TFT display with Connectivity Pro that improves navigation, media, and smartphone integration with a clear, high-resolution interface. A built-in charging unit located in the left storage compartment keeps your smartphone charged, while USB-C and 12V ports guarantee continuous charging while on the move.
Powering the 2025 BMW C 400 GT is a 350 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 34 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,750 rpm. The power is transferred to the wheel using a CVT transmission. To offer better control, it comes packed with rider assistance features like ABS with lean-sensitive braking assistance, dynamic brake control, and traction control.
