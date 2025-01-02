2025 Ather 450 Electric Scooter To Launch On January 4

Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India has announced the launch of the 2025 Ather 450 electric scooter in the Indian market. Sharing the details on social media, the brand's CEO and co-founder, Tarun Mehta announced that the EV will debut at the Track Attack event on January 4. It is to be noted that the electric scooter was first launched in India back in 2018 and has been long overdue for an update.

Along with the announcement of debut, Tarun Mehta gave subtle hints at the upcoming updates the 2025 Ather 450 series will get. One of these changes is expected to be the inclusion of the 'Magic Twist' feature in the list. This feature was introduced on the Ather 450 Apex and enables the user to use the throttle twist for braking. In other words, the rider can regulate the speed using just the throttle.



Additionally, a video released on the social media platform showcased the scooter competing against ICE motorcycles and scooters on a race track. This hints at changes in the powertrain of the EV aimed at improving the performance.

To further reinforce the speculations, Tarun Mehta stated, "We're introducing a bunch of new updates. A lot has changed on the inside, taking the scooter's performance up a notch, making your ride even more thrilling and safer, And for those who like to max out their ride, we've got an exciting update."

Along with this, the CEO of the company used the 'Track-Tion' which means the brand might start offering an advanced traction control system reinforcing the claims of improved safety. It is expected to be an upgraded version of the existing traction control system which the brand calls Skid Control. There might also be changes in the software that will be a part of the package with the AtherStack 6 software.

All of this is expected to increase the price of the EV. Presently, the Ather 450 is sold starting at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with the options of 2.9 kWh battery pack and 3.7 kWh battery pack.