2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line Launched In India: Details

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the option of AMG Line for the GLE 300d variant. The company has announced the introduction of the new variant, along with the achievement of a new sales milestone for the Mercedes-Benz GLE. The brand reveals that it has sold over 22,000 units of the SUV in our market since it first went on sale. To celebrate this feat, the new GLE 300d AMG Line trim is launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 97.85 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new GLE 300d AMG Line replaces the outgoing GLE 300d, featuring sportier design details. Furthermore, the SUV now gets a Diamond grille, which features the Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome. It also includes a single louvre painted in dark grey matte, complemented by chrome inserts and a black frame.

The GLE 300d AMG Line rides on a set of larger 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, painted in tremolite grey with a high-sheen finish. The braking hardware is also upgraded with larger perforated brake discs at the front axle. With the introduction of the new GLE 300d AMG Line, the brand now offers 'AMG Line' for all 3 variants of the SUV: GLE 300d, GLE 450d, and GLE 450.

Talking of the powertrain, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line uses a 2.0L oil burner that churns out 269 Hp and 550 Nm. Also, there's an ISG onboard, developing up to 15 kW and 220 Nm. The transmission here is a 9-speed torque converter unit, and the SUV can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in only 6.9 seconds, while the top speed stands at 230 kmph.

