2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Making Sedans Desirable Again

Dzire outsells all the sub-compact sedans put together is a testament to the car's popularity. Come 2024, the Dzire arrives in an all-new avatar, and in a word, the best-selling sedan is a marked improvement over its predecessor. Allow me to tell you why:

5-Star Safety

Dzire is a safe car. With a 5-star crash test rating at GNCAP, Dzire is the first Maruti to secure the feat. The shell is rated as stable and comes with six airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, hill hold assist and ISOFIX child mount anchorage as standard.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Design Highlights

Just not the safety, the look and feel of the new Dzire is fresh. Designers have proactively differentiated the aesthetics of Dzire from Swift, which I must say has quite a few interesting design elements. Dimensionally identical as before (barring 10 mm additional height due to new shark fin antenna), the black grille is wider and deeper and the gloss panel on top looks flush. The LED lights are new, look sharper due to crystalline treatment. The fog lamps are housed in a new casing.

The dual-tone, machine-cut alloy wheels tuck nicely into the silhouette of the Dzire. The other big change on the side profile is the treatment of the C-pillar. It drops down more gradually meeting into a spoiler lip on the tailgate. The LED tail lights are also new, and Maruti calls them ‘trinity lamps'.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Upgrades In The Cabin

On the inside, there are a few cues taken from the Swift. The 9-inch Smart Play Pro Plus infotainment screen makes its way to the range-topping trim of Dzire. The interface is slightly dull but packs more than adequate information. Reserved for the top-end trims are also 360-degree camera, electric sunroof, tire pressure monitoring system, wireless charging and cruise control. The automatic AC panel is also revised and is finished in typical Maruti Suzuki fashion: trapezoidal with grey accents.

The new dashboard layout has a grey panel which is sore to the eyes. However, introduction of 3D texture over it and on the door trims break the visual monotony. There is soft touch padding on the door but the Dzire misses out on a necessary armrest.

The fabric is new, the padding is cushy and the cabin is finished in a light tone. The second-row seat offers decent space for three adults to fit in. Dedicated AC vents, USB charging ports and an armrest are on offer for the second row but miss out on the headrest for the middle passenger. The boot space is 382 litres.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine Choice

The engine is new and a straight swap from the new Swift. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine generates 82 horsepower and 112 Nm of peak torque. The transmission choices are 5-speed manual and automated manual transmission. The CNG variant is only available with a manual gearbox. During our test drive, we had the opportunity to sample the AMT gearbox variant.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Drive Experience

At idle, there are mild vibrations on the pedals and on the floorboard. The vibrations also bother you at higher rpms. The mid-range is strong, which powers the Dzire for quick overtakes in city runabouts. The power delivery is linear and the throttle mapping is more towards better fuel efficiency than performance. The Dzire gains speeds gradually which becomes noisy if the pedal is floored.

The claimed fuel efficiency is segment-leading. In petrol trims, the economy is as high as 25.71 kmpl while CNG variants can return up to 33.73 km/kg. The AMT gearbox feels better than most other units in the segment. The head nods are quite contained but true to nature, the shifts take their own sweet time. The suspension tuning is on the softer side. The springs nicely absorb road undulations at slow speeds without passing them much onto the cabin. The ground clearance remains unchanged at 163 mm. The steering is light, vague at the dead centre and the handling is very predictable.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Verdict

The fourth generation is ready to renew its battle with the upcoming Honda Amaze, which is due for launch in December. The Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and looks very promising at the outset. With more features, handsome mileage, and paramount safety, the new Dzire is a Maruti Suzuki of a modern era. The older Dzire is still on sale for fleet owners.