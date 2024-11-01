Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG First Drive Review: Swift For The City?

Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Swift in May 2024; however, it wasn't available with a CNG variant until the beginning of October 2024. We were among the first to take it out for a quick test drive. With CNG prices continually rising and Maruti charging a Rs 90,000 premium for the CNG kit, is it worth buying a Swift CNG right now? Let's find out.

Maruti Swift CNG: Price and Variants

The Swift CNG is available in three variants: VXi, VXi (O), and ZXi. The ex-showroom prices are Rs 8.20 lakh (VXi), Rs 8.47 lakh (VXi (O)), and Rs 9.20 lakh (ZXi). This makes the Swift CNG a significant Rs 90,000 more expensive than the regular petrol manual variant it's based on.

Maruti Swift CNG: Driving Experience

The Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 70 hp and 102 Nm of peak torque in CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The same engine comes with the option of a 5-speed AMT gearbox in non-CNG variants as well.

The car's ignition can only be switched on in petrol mode, so ensure there's enough fuel stored in its 37-litre petrol tank. However, it quickly shifts to CNG mode (or vice versa) with the press of a button placed to the right of the steering wheel. The engine idles quite smoothly for a 3-cylinder unit and offers good low-end torque. It feels responsive enough for city traffic, and on open stretches of road, reaching higher speeds is easy. However, overtaking will require some planning and a downshift.

The Swift's ride is slightly stiff but comfortable for city roads. It also feels quite stable on unpaved roads. At 990 kg, the Swift CNG's kerb weight is 65 kg heavier than the Swift petrol, so it's not as nimble around corners as the regular car but gets the job done.

Maruti Swift CNG: Mileage and Running Cost

The Swift CNG is highly frugal, with a claimed economy of around 32.85 km/kg. Its 55-litre CNG tank has a capacity of around 9 kg, which translates to an estimated range of 295 km on a full tank. I drove the car in rush hour traffic and on highways, achieving a 250 km range on a single tank. With CNG prices in Delhi at Rs 75 per kg, a full tank costs Rs 675, bringing the running cost down to Rs 2.7 per km.

Maruti Swift CNG: Features

The Swift CNG is not available in the top-spec ZXi+ variant; however, the ZXi variant I tested is equipped with LED exterior lighting, painted alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, auto climate control, rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, ESP, and hill hold.

However, it lacks front fog lamps, a rear parking camera, a boot lamp, cruise control, and Arkamys audio tuning. Boot space is minimal due to the CNG tank, with limited room for small bags; airport runs would be challenging unless you use cabin space for luggage. The space-saver spare is also replaced by a puncture repair kit.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Should You Buy It?

Buying the Swift CNG can present a catch-22 situation. While the low running cost is a benefit, you sacrifice boot space entirely. With CNG price only Rs 15 to Rs 20 below petrol, and the gap narrowing, the appeal of a CNG variant is fading-especially in a car like the Swift, which already delivers an impressive fuel economy of 24.8 km/l (MT) and 25.75 km/l (AMT).

The Swift CNG makes sense if you frequently drive within city limits and don't need boot space often. However, there are more affordable CNG options within Maruti's lineup for this purpose. If you want a Swift, it's best to get it in petrol guise.