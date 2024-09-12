2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Launched: Low Running Cost Of Rs 2.33/Km

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is enjoying great success with the 2024 Swift. The company has already sold 67,000 units of the hatchback in the last 4 months, despite all the slowdown that the industry is dealing with. Moreover, the country's largest carmaker says every 10 cars it sells, 3 are CNG. So, it made sense to introduce the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG in the country, and here it is with a starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh, ex-showroom. It also boasts of 32.85 km/kg.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Variants & Pricing

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG gets a total of 3 variants - VXI, VXI+, and ZXI. They are priced at Rs 8,19,500, Rs 8,46,500, and Rs 9,19,500, respectively. Note - All prices are ex-showroom only.

Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi CNG - Rs 8,19,500 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (O) CNG - Rs 8,46,500 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi CNG - Rs 9,19,500

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Specs

The powerplant on the 2024 Swift is the same 1.2L Z-Series motor which in the CNG mode develops a peak power output of 69.75 Hp and maximum torque of 101.8 Nm. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed MT, and in the petrol guise, it develops 81.6 Hp of peak power and 112 Nm of max torque.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Mileage & Running Cost

Maruti Suzuki is claiming a mileage of 32.85 km/kg for the Swift S-CNG. Considering the price of CNG in Delhi as 76.59 per kg, the Swift manages to show a running cost of only Rs 2.33 per kilometre. In the petrol guise, the Swift MT claims a mileage of 24.8 kmpl.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: Features

It offers an array of standard safety features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Program+, and Hill Hold Assist. Further, the Swift S-CNG comes equipped with a range of modern features, such as automatic climate control, rear AC vent, wireless charger, 60:40 split rear seats, and a 7-inch Smart Play Pro infotainment system.