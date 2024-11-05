2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Officially Revealed, Launch On November 11

Maruti Suzuki officially revealed the fourth generation Dzire in the market on Tuesday, which is set to be launched on November 11. The new Dzire has undergone changes in design, features, engine and safety.

The design is fresh and has several new elements. The black grille is larger and wider than before with a piano black stripe running on top. The crystalline LED headlights and fog lamp housing are also new. The top trims run on 15-inch machine-cut alloy wheels. The Dzire will be offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. The roof line is also reprofiled and the strong character lines run on the sides. The LED tail lamps are also revised and bear a tri-arrow design seen in multiple other cars before. A chrome strip connects the tail lamps and the overall rear profile is more upright than before. Dimensionally, the Dzire is largely the same as its predecessor, with an increase of 10 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,450 mm.

The cabin is comprehensively updated. The seat fabric is finished in beige. The dashboard is borrowed from the new Swift, featuring a faux wooden panel in the middle. In terms of features, the range-topping trim of Swift will get a sunroof, 9-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry, cruise control, 4.2-inch MID on driver's display, Arkamys stereo system, automatic climate control and auto folding ORVMs. The rear seat passengers have dedicated USB charging points, AC vents, adjustable headrests and an armrest. The new Dzire misses out on auto-dimming IRVMs, armrests, leatherette and powered seats.

Under the hood is the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder K12N engine which produces 82 horsepower and 112 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. The Idle Start-Stop (ISS) system is standard across trims. The CNG variant will also be offered with the new Dzire. MSIL says the Dzire is 6% more aerodynamic than its predecessor and the claimed fuel efficiency figures are: MT: 24.7 kmpl and CNG: 33.7 km/kg

In terms of safety, the Dzire is an improved package. Standard fitments include six airbags, ABS with EBD and hill hist assist. Features like 360-degree camera and reverse parking sensors are options.