2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bags 5-Star Global NCAP Rating, Delivers 25.71 Kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the best-selling compact sedan in the country. The saloon has been on sale in the country for quite some time now, but it was long due for an update. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the 4th-generation Dzire will officially be introduced in the country on November 11. Bookings for the Honda Amaze rival are already open and interested buyers can prebook their cars through the Maruti Suzuki website or any dealership. Well, Maruti Suzuki has now revealed the mileage figures of the Dzire, making it a more lucrative purchase. In fact, the car has also been tested by Global NCAP for its crash test rating.

Watch: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire First Look Walkaround

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crash Test Rating

Maruti Suzuki has been bashed for its poor build quality, citing low GNCAP crash test rating. Well, the Maruti Suzuki Swift received a 4-star crash test rating through Japan NCAP, the Dzire has been on the Global NCAP's test bed, lately. It has managed to receive a full 5-star crash test rating for adult occupant protection, while it bags a 4-star crash test rating for child occupant protection.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage

Maruti Suzuki claims that the new design for the roof has helped the Dzire with a lower drag coefficient. Thus, it now delivers a claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl with a manual gearbox and 25.71 kmpl with the AMT box. The CNG variants will return 33.73 km/kg.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variants

The all-new Dzire will sell in as many variants as the Swift, namely LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. There will be automatic trims on offer as well. However, the option of automatic will not be available on the base-spec LXI variant. The availability of the factory-fitted CNG kit will only be offered in the VXI and ZXI variants.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Colours

The Dzire now gets a full design revamp, making it look more Europen than Japanese. Besides, there are a total of 7 colour options on the Dzire's palette - Gallant Red, Nutmeg Brown, Alluring Blue, Bluish Black, Magma Grey, Arctic White, and Splendid Silver.