2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh, Gets New Paint Scheme

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the Ninja 300 for model year 2024 in new colour options, starting at Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). No changes have been done to the mechanicals of the Ninja 300.

The colour options available with the 2024 model year are Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Gray. Refreshed graphics go with the paint schemes.

Introduced in India way back in 2013, Ninja 300 looks larger similar to its early days. The Ninja 300 is assembled in Kawakasi's India plant. Its current price tag of Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom) is even less than its introductory price of Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in 2013.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 competes with the likes of KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, Yamaha R3 and the newly launched Aprilia RS 457.

The engine continues to a 296-cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine producing 39.4 PS and 26.1 Nm of peak torque. Kawasaki's smallest twin-cylinder motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox, which is aided by a slip-and-assist clutch. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is built of a diamond-type chassis, rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and gets dual-channel ABS for anchoring.

