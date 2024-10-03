2024 Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 25.26 Lakh: Key Highlights

Celebrating its eighth anniversary in India, Jeep on Thursday launched the Compass Anniversary Edition at Rs 25.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the mid-spec Longitude (O) variant.

On the exterior, the anniversary edition gets a dual-tone decal on the hood and a velvet red embellisher on its 7-slot grille. The highlight of the interior are the velvet red seat covers. Alongside these new elements, the anniversary edition packages a set of accessories. These include the integrated dashcam and white ambient lighting.

Under the hood is a 2-litre diesel engine which generates 170PS and 350Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic gearbox. Front-wheel-drive comes as standard with this variant.

Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, shared, "This special edition isn't just a celebration of our past; it's an invitation to the next generation of Jeep enthusiasts to embrace the journey ahead. We're thrilled to offer this edition as a token of our gratitude to the Jeep community and a call to new adventurers to step into the Jeep Life."