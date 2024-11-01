2024 Diwali Special: Top 7 CarLaunches Of The Year So Far



The year 2024 has been a thrilling one for car enthusiasts in India, with a slew of new launches. The industry the introduction of numerous all-new models and some facelifted cars. With the festive spirit of Diwali adding to the excitement, we thought of letting you know of the standout launches that captured everyone's attention. The idea was to pick a total of 7 cars, which garnered limelight from buyers. So, here's a quick read for you folks.

Watch: NDTV Auto's Top Car Launches Of 2024 | Diwali Special

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Starting the list with the Maruti Suzuki Swift. This year, the Swift returns in its fourth-generation avatar, offering improved mileage and efficiency. With approximately 20 kmpl in its real-world condition, it's a practical yet stylish choice for Indian roads. The Swift now gets a new Z-Series engine that comes with a displacement of 1.2L, belting out 81 HP and 112 Nm of max torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.

Citroen Basalt

A mid-size SUV with a coupe-like design, the Citroen Basalt starts from Rs 7.99 lakh. It combines comfort and affordability, making it a strong contender in the segment. The Basalt is on sale with two engine choices - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-petrol. The Basalt dons an appealing design, which is expected to win the hearts of Indian buyers.

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv is a show-stopper with its distinctive coupe-SUV design. Starting from Rs 10 lakh, the Curvv is available with both ICE and electric powertrains. It's packed with features like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and Level 2 ADAS. The Curvv further gets a large panoramic sunroof, premium sound system, flush-type door handles, and more.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Undoubtedly, the biggest of the launch year remains the 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx. In demand for its rugged looks and 4x4 drivetrain, the Thar Roxx is an off-road champion. It's a dream vehicle for those seeking adventure on challenging terrains. Nevertheless, Mahindra has managed to make it more comfortable than any of its rivals. The cabin feels premium in all regards.

BMW 5-Series LWB

For the first time, the BMW 5-Series comes in its LWB format. Prices starting from Rs 72.90 lakh, the new 5-Series is more comfort-oriented than being a driver's car. Features like the four-zone air conditioning, Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, comfort seats, and L2 ADAS beef up the equipment list on the new 5.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has also entered the Indian market in its new-gen rendition. It is now available in three engine choices - 2.0L petrol, 2.0L diesel, and 3.0L petrol. The E-Class now includes innovations like a passenger-facing camera, ideal for video calls on the go. This model brings luxury and cutting-edge tech to the forefront.

BYD Seal

The BYD Seal EV is a standout with its sleek design and impressive range of up to 650 km, making it a solid choice in the EV segment. Prices for the BYD Seal EV start from just Rs 41 lakh, making it a solid competitor to larger and more expensive performance luxury saloons.