2024 Audi Q7 Bookings Opens In India, Launch On Nov 28: Details

Audi India has today opened the order book for the new Audi Q7 in the country. The new Audi Q7 can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 2 lakh, via the Audi India website or on the 'myAudi connect' application. The new Q7 will be locally-assembled at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, and it is slated to officially go on sale in the country on November 28, 2024.

The 2024 Audi Q7 will continue to retain the 3.0L V6 TFSI engine, which generates a peak power output of 340 Hp and 500 Nm of torque. Audi reveals that the behemoth can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The Audi Q7 has always been our most iconic product and has been loved by all target groups including celebrities. With the new Audi Q7, we are offering enhanced features, a refreshed exterior design and new fascinating lights. We have begun local assembly of the new Audi Q7 at our group plant in Aurangabad and are gearing to launch on November 28, 2024."

Talking of colour options, there will be five of them on offer - Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey and Glacier White. The interior will be offered in two colour options: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.