A leopard which ventured into a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district was today caught by forest department officials, with two people sustaining minor injuries during the operation.

The leopard was spotted on the outskirts of Aurangabad, an official said.

"The leopard was trapped in a cage at around 1 pm. Two people, including a journalist, were injured but they are out of danger," a senior police officer said.