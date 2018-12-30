Elderly Man Shot Dead In Maoist Attack In Bihar's Aurangabad

Maoists also torched six vehicles.

An elderly man was killed on Saturday night in an attack by Maoists in a village in Bihar's Aurangabad district. The victim is reported to be the uncle of the member of legislative assembly, Rajan Singh.

According to the reports, the Maoists fired over 100 rounds and set six vehicles, including four buses, on fire. They also blew up a local community centre building.

The personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police are present at the spot. Further details are awaited.

In 2016, five Maoists were killed in an encounter with the elite commando unit of the CRPF after a gunbattle in the Aurangabad district.