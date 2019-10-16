'Missing' Maharashtra BSP Candidate Found, Says Wasn't Kidnapped: Police

The police is conducting further investigation into the matter (representational)

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Maharashtra's Nanded North assembly seat Prakash Bagate, who was "missing" since Monday, has been found by the police, an officer said on Wednesday.

Mr Bagate's sister had lodged a missing person's complaint on Tuesday which said that her brother went "missing" on October 14. She also claimed Mr Bagate might have been abducted, Bhagyanagar police station inspector Aniruddha Kakde said.

The police traced Prakash Bagate to Umarkhed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, located around 335 km away from Aurangabad, the police said.

"He is fine and told us that he was not kidnapped. Further investigation is underway," Mr Kakde added.

Prima facie it seems Mr Bagate went to Gangakhed wilfully.

The campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections ends on October 19.

