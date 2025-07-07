Video: Man Tears Apart Month-Old Road By Hand In Maharashtra's Nanded

How long should it take before you can start tearing apart a road by hand? Centuries, you say? Well, in Maharashtra's Nanded, all it took was a month.

A video that is swiftly going viral shows a man sitting in the middle of a stretch of a road in Nanded district's Biloli Taluka and attempting to pull out a portion of it with his bare hands. Amazingly, the surface of the road starts coming apart with very little effort, and he keeps pulling out more and more chunks of asphalt, exposing a layer of stones underneath.

The road, between Dugaon in Nashik district and Dongargaon in Pune district, was constructed a month ago and potholes began appearing just days later.

Local residents said very little asphalt was used on the road and the layer beneath it had also not been prepared properly.

In the video, the man pulls out at least four feet of the asphalt layer, complaining all the while about the poor construction quality. Local residents have also demanded action against the contractor.

In a similar incident in the state's Jalna district in 2023, villagers 'lifted' the top layer of a newly constructed road with their hands, exposing a cloth underneath.

Last month, a road in Bihar had also made headlines because it was built around tall trees, giving rise to a real-life obstacle course.

The road in Jehanabad, about 50 km from Patna, was constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore and, local residents said many accidents have taken place because of the trees. The district administration had been denied permission to cut the trees and decided to build the road around them.