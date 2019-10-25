Shiv Sena-BJP Alliance Secures Five Seats In Maharashtra's Raigad District

While the Shiv Sena won in three constituencies, its ally BJP secured two seats in this election.

The Shiv Sena and BJP have increased their tally in the coastal district of Raigad by winning five of the total seven assembly constituencies in the just concluded elections in Maharashtra.

While the Shiv Sena won in three constituencies, its ally BJP secured two seats in this election.

In the 2014 elections, the Sena had won two seats and the BJP one in Mumbai's adjoining district.

The NCP and an independent candidate also won one seat each this time.

Although the district was once considered a stronghold of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), it could not win even a single seat this election.

In Alibag, the district headquarters, Mahendra Hari Dalvi of the Shiv Sena defeated sitting PWP MLA Subhash Patil.

In Uran, rebel BJP candidate Mahesh Baladi, who contested the election as an independent candidate, defeated sitting Shiv Sena MLA Manohar Bhoir. Former MLA Vivekanand Patil of the PWP was lost.

In Panvel, sitting BJP legislator and chairman of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Prashant Thakur defeated PWP candidate Haresh Keni.

In the Mahad assembly constituency, sitting Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale retained his seat. He won the constituency for the third consecutive time, defeating his nearest rival Manik Jagtap, president of the Raigad district unit of the Congress.

In Shrivardhan, NCP candidate Aditi Sunil Tatkare, who is currently the president of the Zilla Parishad, won by a margin of over 38,000 votes. She defeated Vinod Ghosalkar of the Shiv Sena.

In Pen, former Cabinet Minister Ravindra Patil, who recently joined the BJP, defeated sitting PWP MLA Dhairyshil Patil.

In Karjat, Mahendra Thorve of the Shiv Sena defeated sitting NCP MLA Suresh Lad.

