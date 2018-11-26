More Than 1 Lakh Security Officials Deployed Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Poll

Around 85% of Madhya Pradesh police personnel drafted in election duty. (File)

Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh VL Kantha Rao has said that 1,80,000 security personnel including officials of the state police, Central para-military forces and home guards will be deployed in the state ahead of assembly elections on November 28.

Mr Rao said, "In law and order front, 85% of Madhya Pradesh state police personnel have been drafted in election duty and 90% home guard have been involved in election work. If we combine state police, constables and home guards about 80, 000 security personnel from states are being deployed for election duty. Apart from these, one lakh more security personnel including 650 companies of Central para-military forces will be on election duty in the state."

He said inter-state checkpoints of the state have been sealed and campaign vehicles have been prohibited from entering the state.

"As of now, around 72 hours are left for polling exercise to culminate in the state. Warehouse, distillery, brewery and bottling plants in the state have been forbidden to bring out any supplies of liquor. From other states, no supply of liquor will be allowed in the state," he added.

The poll body had prohibited the formation of a convoy of more than 10 vehicles.

The state will go to polls on November 28 to elect its 230 members of legislative assembly. The results will be declared on December 11.