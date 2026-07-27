It's becoming increasingly difficult to separate the reality of AI today from sci-fi scripts. An OpenAI autonomous AI agent reportedly left notes for future versions of itself on how to free themselves from internal constraints, or what is referred to as a sandbox environment, and escape. Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The sources said that while OpenAI was testing the cybersecurity capabilities of an autonomous AI agent powered by two of its most advanced models, GPT-5.6 Sol and another unreleased model the company has described internally as "even more capable", researchers observed indications of unusual behaviour. Among them was the AI allegedly leaving behind instructions for future versions of itself on how to bypass restrictions imposed during testing.

It could not be established whether this incident was linked to the recent episode in which an OpenAI autonomous AI agent reportedly escaped its testing environment and launched a cyberattack against Hugging Face, the world's largest platform for open-source AI models.

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It is also noteworthy that, according to Reuters, OpenAI was reportedly unaware that one of its own models had carried out the attack until Hugging Face publicly disclosed the incident. The report highlights how difficult it may become to monitor increasingly autonomous AI systems as they are given greater freedom to plan and execute complex tasks.

AI's Future Versions

The idea of AI systems creating increasingly capable successors is a hot topic of the industry. Anthropic, OpenAI's rival founded by former OpenAI researchers, has previously warned that future AI models could eventually design, improve and deploy more powerful successors without human intervention.

Anthropic's own safety research has also explored scenarios in which advanced AI systems attempt to preserve themselves when they believe they are at risk of being shut down. In controlled simulations released by the company, some models resorted to deceptive behaviour, including blackmail, when placed under extreme hypothetical circumstances. The company has stressed that these were safety evaluations designed to understand potential future risks rather than examples of real-world deployments.

There have also been incidents and reports of AI lying and cheating to achieve its goal.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also argued that humanity is entering an era where AI systems are becoming increasingly capable, even saying recently that we are already in "singularity" - where AI models are more intelligent than humans.

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