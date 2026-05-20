Meta Tracked "Really Smart" Staff To Train AI Before Layoffs, Hints Viral Clip

A purported leaked audio clip of an internal meeting at Meta is triggering fresh concerns around workplace surveillance and the growing pressure employees face in the age of AI.

The clip, which has gone viral online, appears to feature Mark Zuckerberg defending the use of employee-monitoring software as part of the company's broader AI push. According to reports citing internal memos, the software allegedly captures workplace activity including keystrokes, clicks and mouse movements on employee systems. NDTV could not verify if the leaked audio was real or a deep-fake.

"We're in a phase where basically the AI models learn from watching really smart people do things," Zuckerberg allegedly says in the clip, suggesting that Meta's own engineers provide higher-quality training data for AI systems than outsourced contractors.

The recording surfaced amid intensifying scrutiny of how major technology firms are developing advanced AI models and what that means for their workforce. While employee monitoring software has long existed in corporate environments for compliance and security reasons, the idea that workplace activity could be harvested to train AI systems is raising uncomfortable questions across the tech industry.

Critics argue that if true, such practices blur the line between productivity tracking and the extraction of intellectual labour. The concern is not just surveillance, but whether employees are unknowingly helping create systems that could eventually automate parts of their own jobs.

The timing has also added to the controversy, Meta plans to lay off 10 percent of its workforce starting today as it increasingly adopts AI and replaces humans. Restructuring and layoffs across the tech sector continue as companies aggressively redirect spending toward AI infrastructure and model development. Against this backdrop, the viral clip has fuelled anxieties over whether human expertise is increasingly being treated as raw material for automation.

Neither Meta nor Zuckerberg reacted to the leaked clip or confirmed the authenticity of the recording. However, the clip has already reignited debates around consent, transparency and the ethics of AI training inside workplaces.

AI expert and CTO of AiEnsured Dr Srinivas Padmanabhuni told NDTV, the issue reflects a much larger pattern across Big Tech, where user behaviour and digital activity have increasingly become valuable training material for AI models.

Referring to past controversies such as the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal and ongoing lawsuits involving creators and AI firms, he said questions around consent and ethics have persisted for years, even as regulations in countries like the US remain relatively permissive. "The data of users is used to train (AI) models. Whether surveillance is ethical becomes an extension of the same debate," he said.

Meta has invested heavily in artificial intelligence over the past year as it competes with rivals including Google and OpenAI in the race to build more capable AI systems. For many workers though the controversy highlights a deeper fear surrounding the AI era. The software running quietly in the background may no longer just be monitoring productivity, but learning how to replace you.