Anthropic Starts India Pricing For Claude AI, Pro Plan At Rs 2,000

Anthropic has started introducing India-specific pricing for its Claude AI assistant, allowing users to pay for subscriptions in rupees instead of US dollars. The move is expected to make the chatbot more accessible to Indian users and marks another step in the company's growing focus on what it now describes as its second-largest market after the United States.

Indian users are beginning to see local pricing across Claude's paid plans on the web and mobile apps, eliminating the need for dollar-denominated payments and reducing the friction associated with international transactions. The localisation comes as global AI companies race to expand in India, one of the world's fastest-growing markets for generative AI.

Under the new pricing, Claude Pro will cost Rs 2,000 per month with annual billing, or Rs 2,399 per month if billed monthly. Anthropic has also introduced two Claude Max tiers priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 23,999 per month, offering significantly higher usage limits for developers, researchers and power users. Businesses can subscribe to the Claude Team plan from Rs 2,399 per user per month on annual billing, while the Premium Team tier is priced at Rs 11,999 per user per month. All prices include GST.

The pricing update underscores India's growing importance for Anthropic. The company says India has emerged as its second-largest market globally after the US, accounting for 5.8% of Claude's worldwide user base. Earlier this year, CEO Dario Amodei said Anthropic's revenue run rate in India had doubled in just four months, highlighting the rapid pace of AI adoption in the country.

Anthropic has been steadily expanding its presence in India. In February, the company opened its first office in Bengaluru and has since increased its focus on developers and enterprises. The company has also partnered with fintech firm Razorpay to make Claude more accessible to businesses building AI-powered products and services.

The latest move comes as competition in the AI assistant market intensifies. OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Perplexity have all stepped up their efforts in India through new products, partnerships and enterprise offerings. By introducing local currency pricing, Anthropic is lowering one of the biggest barriers to paid subscriptions while signalling that India is becoming central to its long-term growth strategy.