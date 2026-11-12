AI Startup Pays Humans $45 An Hour To Babysit Robots On Night Shifts

A robotics startup working to build machines that can do human jobs is now hiring humans to look after those very robots. Figure AI, a California-based company developing autonomous humanoid robots for factories, warehouses and eventually homes, is recruiting a night shift coordinator in Santa Clara to supervise its robots and the employees who operate them.

The job involves keeping the machines running and stepping in when something goes wrong. The person will also supervise the staff working alongside the robots during the night.

The job posting on Figure's official recruitment website lists an hourly pay range of $40 to $45, with shifts running from 10:30 pm to 7 am.

The position is initially contract-to-hire, with the possibility of transitioning to full-time employment.

The role has drawn wide attention online, as it highlights a growing irony in the age of automation. Even as companies race to build robots that can replace human workers, they still need humans to watch over, manage and fix them.

There will be a 1-week training process at company headquarters.

$45-An-Hour Night Shift Role Comes With Physical Demands

The job is physically demanding and requires candidates to handle humanoid robots and related equipment weighing up to 50 pounds independently. Workers must be able to remain on their feet and move around the work area throughout shifts lasting more than eight hours, apart from scheduled breaks. The role also involves frequent bending, reaching, stooping, and performing precise manual tasks while handling and maintaining robot hardware.

Coordinator Must Manage Breakdowns, Safety Concerns And Repairs

The role goes far beyond simply monitoring robots. The coordinator is responsible for keeping robotic systems running smoothly by assigning tasks to human operators, troubleshooting technical issues, and addressing safety concerns as they arise. When a robot malfunctions, the employee must assess the situation and decide whether operations can continue, need adjustment, or should be halted altogether. The job also involves documenting equipment failures, coordinating repairs with engineering teams, and preparing handover reports on overnight performance for the incoming shift.